G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi’s absence

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 9:35 pm IST
Biden's Europe visit to highlight NATO unity, arms to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Saturday said it would have been nice to have China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, but it was “going well”.

Peoples Career

Biden was responding to questions from the American media accompanying him on his visit to India for the G20 Summit.

Also Read
It’s for China to explain Xi Jinping’s absence from G20 Summit: US

“It would be nice to have him here but no the summit is going well,” the US President said in response to questions on whether Xi’s absence had impacted the G20 Leaders Summit.

MS Education Academy

Asked about Xi’s absence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was for every country to decide at what level they would be represented at such Summits and no one should overly read meanings into it.

“What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes,” he said.

Jaishankar said China was very supportive of the various outcomes of the G20 Summit.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 9:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button