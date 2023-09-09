It’s for China to explain Xi Jinping’s absence from G20 Summit: US

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 2:10 pm IST
President Xi calls for quickly elevating Chinese armed forces to world-class standards
Chinese President Xi Jinping

New Delhi: As Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the US on Saturday said that it was up to the Beijing government to explain his absence from the multilateral event.

Peoples Career

“It’s incumbent upon the Chinese government to explain why its leader would or would not participate,” said Jon Finer, the US Deputy National Security Adviser, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

Also Read
G20 Summit: PM of ‘Bharat’ urges nations to build confidence in each other

He further added that it was “unfortunate” if China wasn’t committed to the success of the grouping.

MS Education Academy

“Some have speculated China’s absence indicates that it is giving up on the G20, building an alternative world order, that it will privilege groupings like the BRICS,” Finer added.

Chinese premier Li Qiang is representing the country at the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also skipped the summit amid Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

He is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

India has played down the absence of both the leaders from the high-profile Summit, saying the main focus is to evolve consensus among all members on key issues facing the multilateral event.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 2:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button