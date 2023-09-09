G20 Summit: PM of ‘Bharat’ urges nations to build confidence in each other

New Delhi: As Prime Minister of ‘Bharat’, Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and stated that the Russia-Ukraine war had intensified the post-COVID trust deficit and urged the entire world to turn it into confidence in each other.

The government has used ‘Bharat’, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents. Official sources have said it is a conscious decision.

On the first day of the G20 summit PM Modi, who is also the president of G20, said that India called upon the world to work together to remove the global trust deficit.

Narendra Modi in his opening remarks of two days G20 summit in New Delhi said that this is the time for all of us to move together and the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ can play a pivotal role for the development.

“If we can defeat Covid, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’, the venue of the G20 Summit.

Pushing for Sabka Saath, Modi said, “Whether it be the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we have to find a solid solution to this for future generations.”

He also welcomed the African Union, a bloc of 55 countries from the African continent that was launched in 2002, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, as a permanent member of the G20.

Expressing grief at the devastating earthquake that rocked Morocco, he said, “The whole world is with Morocco in this hour of grief, we are ready to provide all possible help.”

(The story has been edited with inputs from agencies)