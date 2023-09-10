G20 Summit: Saudi Crown Prince meets Turkish Prez in New Delhi

The meeting came on the sidelines of the final day of the G20 Summit in the capital New Delhi.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: SPA

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday, September 10, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in India for talks, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, Bin Salman and Erdogan discussed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey as well as regional and internatiomal issues.

This meeting is the second between the two leaders in two months, as Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in mid-July, during which a series of agreements were signed in various fields, most notably the economy, investment, defense, and energy.

Saudi Crown Prince also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina Wajid.

In March, the Saudi-Bangladesh Relations Forum was held in Dhaka, during which four agreements worth 6.3 billion riyals were signed.

