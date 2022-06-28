G7 vows to back Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Krun: The G7 leaders, who have gathered in Germany for their ongoing Summit, promised to continue providing Ukraine with “financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support” and stand with the war-torn nation “for as long as it takes” in the face of Russia’s continued invasion of Kiev.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders said that the G7 is “steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defence of their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future”.

The G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US who have been joined in Krun, Germany, by two representatives from the European Union (EU), also welcomed the European Council’s decision last week to grant the status of candidate country to Ukraine.

While condemning Russia’s “brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war” against Ukraine, the leaders said that they “will not recognise Russia’s continued attempts to re-draw borders by force”.

“This devastating war has produced dramatic consequences far beyond Europe. It constitutes a blatant violation of international law, in particular a grave breach of the UN Charter.”

The G7 reiterated its demand for Russia to put an end to this “war of choice, and immediately, unconditionally cease all hostilities and withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders”.

The leaders also condemed Russia’s unjustified use of nuclear rhetoric and signaling, and said that Moscow must abide by its international commitments, including those which ban the use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons. They also expressed serious concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on June 25 that Moscow will supply Iskander-M nuclear capable missiles to Belarus in the coming months.

In their joint statement, the G7 leaders said they remain committed to “sustaining and intensifying” sanctions against President Putin’s government and enablers in neighbouring Belarus. There will be sanctions on gold and oil exports and also “targeted sanctions on those responsible for war crimes”.

The G7 also demanded that the Kremlin allow food to leave Ukraine’s ports – and blamed Moscow for rising threats to global food insecurity as a result of the conflict.

“We urgently call on Russia to cease, without condition, its attacks on agricultural and transport infrastructure and enable free passage of agricultural shipping from Ukrainian ports,” said the G7 statement.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addressed the leaders and appealed for more heavy weapons from the Western allies. He also hoped the war would be over by the end of the year “before winter sets in” and urged the allies to keep the pressure on Russia with more sanctions.