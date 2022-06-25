Modi to discuss health, counter-terrorism at G7 summit in Germany

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit on June 26-27 where he will hold talks on several issues including health and counter-terrorism.

“During the sessions of the summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest international organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit,” the Prime Minister said in the statement on Saturday.

After the G7 summit, PM Modi will also make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28.

Also Read PM Narendra Modi to visit UAE on June 28

Ahead of his visit to Germany and UAE, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a departure statement.

“I will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations last month,” said PM Modi.

In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit, according to the PMO statement.

“While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries,” the Prime Minister said.

“On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” the PMO statement read.