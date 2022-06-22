PM Narendra Modi to visit UAE on June 28

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on June 26 and 27,” the MEA said in a statement.

The visit will be part of his trip to Germany, where he will be taking part in the G7 summit.

During the visit, PM Modi will pay his condolences on the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The visit will also witness the official launch of ‘RuPay Card’ in UAE and the release of a set of stamps commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The G7 summit is due to take place from June 26 to 28, 2022 at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps. Modi will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.