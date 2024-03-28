‘Gaaliyan from both countries’: Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed attacked online

Islamabad: Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have been faced a lot of backlash from both India and Pakistan these days. They have been trolled and criticised relentlessly ever since they announced their wedding earlier this year. The couple has been subjected to a barrage of negative comments and hateful messages across social media platforms.

Sana Javed celebrated her 31st birthday alongside her husband, Shoaib Malik, on March 25th. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the actress shared a series of romantic photos with her spouse. In one snapshot, Shoaib is seen feeding cake to Sana, while she blows out candles in the other two pictures.

Sana looked radiant in a sleeveless maroon kurta paired with a matching dupatta, while Shoaib chose a black shirt and beige trousers. Captioning her post, the actress wrote, “Just the two of us Thank you for the lovely birthday husband @realshoaibmalik.”

However, the photos sparked negative reactions from some social media users who criticized the couple in the comment section, branding them as the ‘most hated couple.’

Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in Hyderabad back in 2010, with their Walima ceremony taking place in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. However, Shoaib surprised many on January 20, 2024, when he announced via social media that he had married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Following Shoaib’s announcement, Sania’s team released a statement in January this year confirming their separation for a few months and urging fans not to engage in speculation.