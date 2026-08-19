Gachibowli Stadium is India’s first Category-1 hockey ground

This certification is valid until February 26, 2029.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Gachibowli Hockey Stadium
Gachibowli Hockey Stadium.

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli Hockey Stadium has received a Category-1 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH), making it the only Category-1 AstroTurf hockey ground in the country, a release from the Telangana government stated on Wednesday, August 19.

The FIH examined the field quality, ball movement, surface balance, field dimensions, line markings, drainage, player safety, hockey goals, team-official facilities, perimeter fencing, spectator facilities, and infrastructure and confirmed all these to be in compliance with the specified international standards.

The test report said that no defects related to turf preparation or installation, or problems affecting ball performance, were found. FIH also specifically tested the field lighting and confirmed that the Gachibowli Stadium meets the TV3-level lighting standards required for a Category-1 field.

Subhan Bakery

This certification is valid until February 26, 2029.

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