Gaddam Prasad elected as Telangana Assembly Speaker, unopposed

The officials received only one nomination for the post.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th December 2023 5:29 pm IST
Telangana speaker poll: Congress' Gaddam Prasad files nomination, BRS in support

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Vikarabad, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, on Wednesday, December 13 was elected as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, unopposed by all major parties.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The officials received only one nomination for the post.

The state’s principal opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) even extended its support to the Congress’ candidate.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana speaker poll: Congress’ Gaddam Prasad files nomination, BRS in support

The assets of 59-year-old Gaddam Prasad Kumar, are among the lowest on the list of MLAs selected by the All India Congress Committee on December 6.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Gaddam Prasad Kumar has over Rs 92 lakh in movable assets and Rs 2 crore in immovable assets.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th December 2023 5:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button