Gaddam Prasad elected as Telangana Assembly Speaker, unopposed

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Vikarabad, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, on Wednesday, December 13 was elected as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, unopposed by all major parties.

The officials received only one nomination for the post.

The state’s principal opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) even extended its support to the Congress’ candidate.

The assets of 59-year-old Gaddam Prasad Kumar, are among the lowest on the list of MLAs selected by the All India Congress Committee on December 6.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Gaddam Prasad Kumar has over Rs 92 lakh in movable assets and Rs 2 crore in immovable assets.