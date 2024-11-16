Gaddar’s daughter appointed as chairperson of Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi

Hyderabad: State government has appointed Dr Gummadi V Vennela, the daughter of late balladeer and revolutionary singer Gaddar as the chairperson of “Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi” on Saturday, November 16.
She will be heading the Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi, a cultural wing of the state government which has been disseminating information on different government flagship programs, policies and schemes, and a sense of pride among the people about the unique cultural identity of Telangana since 2014.
She holds a doctorate in management studies and a post-graduate diploma in school management.
It should be noted that Vennela unsuccessfully contested from Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency in 2023 on a Congress ticket.