Gaddar’s daughter appointed as chairperson of Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi

Hyderabad: State government has appointed Dr Gummadi V Vennela, the daughter of late balladeer and revolutionary singer Gaddar as the chairperson of “Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi” on Saturday, November 16.

Also Read Telangana govt commemorates Gaddar’s legacy with memorial at Necklace Road

She will be heading the Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi, a cultural wing of the state government which has been disseminating information on different government flagship programs, policies and schemes, and a sense of pride among the people about the unique cultural identity of Telangana since 2014.

She holds a doctorate in management studies and a post-graduate diploma in school management.

It should be noted that Vennela unsuccessfully contested from Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency in 2023 on a Congress ticket.