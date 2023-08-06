Gaddar’s demise: Telangana govt to accord official honours for funeral

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday in a statement said that it will accord official honours for the funeral of revolutionary poet and activist Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that he was shocked to learn about the passing away of Gaddar, who through his songs during the Telangana movement took the sentiment to every village.

తన జీవితకాలం ప్రజల కోసమే బతికిన ప్రజా వాగ్గేయకారుడు గద్దర్ తెలంగాణ గర్వించే బిడ్డ అని సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఅర్ అన్నారు.



జీవితాంతం వారు చేసిన త్యాగాలు ప్రజా సేవకు గౌరవ సూచకంగా దివంగత గద్దర్ అంత్యక్రియలను ప్రభుత్వ అధికారిక లాంఛనాలతో నిర్వహించాలని ముఖ్యమంత్రి కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 6, 2023

KCR said Gaddar, who ignited consciousness among for their own state through his songs and dance, will remain in the hearts of people.

He stated in his condolence message that Gaddar had dedicated his life for people. With his passing away, the entire Telangana has lost a great people’s poet, he remarked.

KCR recalled the cultural struggle of Gaddar for Telangana and his association with Gaddar. He noted that Gaddar began his cultural career as an ordinary Burrakatha artist and later mixed with revolutionary politics and finally reached the top level with cultural struggle for achieving Telangana state.

KCR stated that Gaddar’s services to folk art and the movements can never be forgotten. The void left by his demise can never be filled.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan said she was deeply shocked to know about the passing away of noted balladeer and people’s poet Gaddar. “His contribution and sacrifices for the cause of the Telangana statehood movement will be remembered forever,” she said and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers.

Gaddar passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

“He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted on July 20th, 2023. He underwent a bypass surgery on August 3rd, 2023, and recovered from it. However, he is a past patient with lung and urinary problems, which along with his advanced age aggravated and led to his passing away,” an official statement from Apollo Hospitals said.