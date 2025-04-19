Gadwal faction feuds out in the open during Bhu Bharathi meeting

Hyderabad: The infighting in the Congress party of Jogulamba Gadwal district came out in the open during the awareness meeting held on the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024, held on Saturday, April 19.

It all happened right in front of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, that the factions of former Gadwal Zila Parishad chairwoman Saritha Tirupathaiah, and former Alampur MLA SA Sampath Kumar, protested at the meeting, alleging a violation of protocol.

When Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy started addressing the gathering, the members belonging to the faction of Saritha Thirupathaiah started questioning why Reddy was given so much importance when he had been claiming that he was still with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), despite joining the Congress after being elected as the MLA.

For the past few months, Saritha’s followers have been obstructing Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy during the official programmes of the government. Saritha had lost the 2013 assembly election to Reddy. She had contested on Congress’s ticket, and Reddy had contested on BRS ticket.

At the same time, Sampath Kumar also expressed his displeasure over not being given a seat on the dais during the meeting. His followers also protested and alleged protocol violation. One of the Congress’s factions tried to pacify him, but he left the meeting dejected.

Mallu Ravi had a difficult time trying to pacify the two factions, but to no avail. The police had to intervene to let the meeting continue. Ponguleti was shell-shocked watching the events unfold in his presence.