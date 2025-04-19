BRS to boycott Hyderabad MLC polls, announces KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, April 19, announced the party’s decision to boycott the Hyderabad MLC polls.

In a stern warning to BRS councillors, KTR said a whip would be issued and action would be taken against those who go against the decision. The former Telangana minister also hinted at imminent by-elections in the state.

KTR presented an overview of the party’s future, including the launch of a digital membership drive post the April 27 rally and the organisation of training sessions for constituency-level workers. He also revealed that the party would hold its presidential election in October, signalling a commitment to internal democracy and organisational strength.

Unveiling a comprehensive roadmap for the party’s upcoming political engagements, he emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to Telangana’s development and its readiness to face any electoral challenge.

Addressing a meeting at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, KTR expressed confidence in the party’s strength, asserting that the BRS flag would continue to fly high, likening its dominance to a storm sweeping across the State.

He predicted that BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would once again lead Telangana, reinforcing the party’s position as a formidable force in Telangana politics.

Highlighting the potential impact of delimitation, KTR noted that Greater Hyderabad could see an increase in assembly and parliamentary seats, further solidifying the party’s influence in the region.

He underscored the BRS party’s strong presence in Hyderabad, surpassing that of national parties like Congress and BJP. He called on party members to intensify their efforts in preparation for the April 27 rally, urging them to hoist the party flag in every locality.

He criticised Congress and BJP, labelling them as Delhi-centric parties indifferent to Telangana’s welfare, and accused them of harbouring resentment towards the state’s progress.