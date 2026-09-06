Gadwal temple trip turns tragic for two Hyderabad colleagues

Hyderabad: A temple visit for four friends turned tragic after their car hit a lorry opposite the 10th Battalion on National Highway 44 in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday, September 6, killing two of them.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Itikyala Station House Officer K Ravi said that the car was speeding on the highway when it hit a stationary lorry at around 6 am. The deceased have been identified as Sai Ram, 38 and Mounika, 25. Two others, Mukesh, 32 and Rajaram, 28, have been shifted to Kamineni Hospital in Kurnool.

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The four were co-workers living in Hyderabad. They had planned to visit a temple in Gadwal. No case has been registered yet, as the police are waiting for statements from their family members.