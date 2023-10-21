Gaganyaan test flight successful: Here’re countries with crewed spacecraft launches

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully executed the Test Flight Abort Mission for the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday. After the success of the Gaganyaan mission, India will become one of the countries that have launched their own crewed spacecraft.

On Saturday, ISRO successfully conducted the test after some twists and turns and suspense. The first test flight was aborted at 8:45 am due to a problem in the engine ignition. The space agency then said that the errors have been identified and corrected and the second launch was scheduled for 10:00 Hrs today.

Aim of the Gaganyaan mission

The mission’s primary objective is to send humans into space, placing them in a Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers for a duration of three days, and then ensuring their safe return to Earth.

In addition to this milestone, India has set ambitious goals for its space program, which include establishing an Indian space station by 2035 and sending the first Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

List of countries with crewed spacecraft launches

Till now, only three countries have achieved crewed spacecraft launches. They are

United States Russia China

It is worth noting that both the United States and Russia have provided opportunities for astronauts from various countries, including India, to participate in space missions.

The first crewed spacecraft was launched by the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) on April 12, 1961. Just a few days later, on May 5, 1961, the United States launched its first crewed spacecraft.

The success of the Gaganyaan mission will make India the fourth nation to have achieved crewed spacecraft launches.

Rakesh Sharma becomes first Indian in space

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma holds the distinction of being the first Indian to venture into space. On April 3, 1984, he embarked on this historic journey aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft from Russia.

Born on January 13, 1949, in present-day Punjab, Sharma completed his schooling at St. George’s Grammar School in Hyderabad. He later graduated from Nizam College, Hyderabad.

In 1970, he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a pilot and subsequently became the first Indian to travel to space.

With the success of the Test Flight Abort Mission for the Gaganyaan mission, India is gearing up to join the list of countries that have successfully launched crewed spacecraft.