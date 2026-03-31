Gained trust, then strangled women for gold: How Hyderabad man paid for debt

The crime came to light after the Film Nagar police received a missing person complaint on March 20 concerning 70-year-old Boinapally Yadamma.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2026 10:43 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 29-year-old cab driver was arrested by the Film Nagar Police on Tuesday, March 31, for allegedly killing two elderly women and stealing their gold ornaments.

The accused has been identified as Kunasani Vasu, a native of Andhra Pradesh, currently residing in Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, the accused was addicted to online betting and had incurred heavy debt because of it. To clear his debt, he began targeting elderly women. He would gain their confidence before taking them to an isolated place and allegedly strangling them.

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He would then steal their gold ornaments and dispose of the bodies in an isolated place. The gold items would be sold or pledged to clear his debt or would be used for more online betting.

The crime came to light after the Film Nagar Police received a missing person complaint on March 20 concerning 70-year-old Boinapally Yadamma.

During the investigation, police found closed circuit television (CCTV) footage where the victim was seen getting on a two-wheeler with an unknown person. Her body was later found on a service road in Narsingi.

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Police were able to trace the accused and nabbed him from Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

He allegedly confessed to the murder of another 56-year-old woman named Mangamma. The rope used by the accused for the murder has been seized along with two cars and a two-wheeler. The accused has been sent to judicial remand, the police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2026 10:43 pm IST

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