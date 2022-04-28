Gaining respite from scorching heatwave, Hyderabad witnesses rain

Hyderabad: Light to moderate thundershowers were recorded across the city, and various parts of Telangana. The same is expected in isolated places for the next three days.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall was recorded at Kalwakurthy (Nagarkurnool) at 10.2 mm.



The highest maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees celsius was recorded at Jainad (Adilabad), while the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees celsius was recorded at Marpally (Vikarabad).

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2 degrees Celsius or 3 degrees Celsius over Jagtial, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Jayashankar, and Warangal districts until May 1.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be within the range of 41 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 24 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Red Hills (Circle No. 12, Mehdipatnam), and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajendranagar (ARS) (Circle No. 11, Rajendranagar).

TSDPS predicts dry weather for the next three days.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be within the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.