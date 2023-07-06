Gajwel: Raja Singh demands action against man who defiled statue

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh demanded that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao initiate strong action against the person who had defiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Gajwel on Monday night.

“Some unscrupulous elements defiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Gajwel intentionally. The Gajwel assembly constituency is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. If the people of Maharashtra come to know about defiling of the statue, they will beat you and send you back to Telangana when you go there. Shivaji is held in high regard as he protected the Hindu Dharma and protected the Hindus. I want to ask you what action you are taking against the persons who desecrated the statue,” the MLA asked.

Raja Singh, continuing his tirade against K Chandrasekhar Rao said the police are booking false cases against Hindu youth and arresting them only for peacefully protesting. “All the arrested persons should be released immediately and all the cases withdrawn. I am coming to Hyderabad on July 12 and will definitely visit Gajwel,” Raja Singh stated.

At least 14 persons were arrested in connection with the communal clashes between two groups in the Gajwel town of Siddipet district. All of them have been sent to judicial custody.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Commissioner of Police N Swetha said that 8 FIRs had been lodged so far and investigations were still underway. The senior police officer also denied any involvement of right-wing organisations in the clashes. “There are no organisations. We have arrested individuals based on the current investigations,” she said.

Gajwel had been simmering under communal tension over the last three days. It started on Tuesday, after 24-year-old Mohammed Imran, a resident of Sangapur, was arrested for desecrating a statue of Maratha ruler Shivaji. It was alleged that Imran urinated near the statue, which angered the locals.