Telangana: Police file 8 FIRs, arrest 14 post clashes in Gajwel

Hyderabad: At least 14 persons were arrested in connection with the communal clashes between two groups in the Gajwel town of Siddipet district. All of them have been sent to judicial custody.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Commissioner of Police N Swetha said that 8 FIRs had been lodged so far and investigations were still underway. The senior police officer also denied any involvement of right-wing organisations in the clashes. “There are no organisations. We have arrested individuals based on the current investigations,” she said.

Gajwel clashes – here’s what transpired

Gajwel had been simmering under communal tension over the last three days. It started on Tuesday, after 24-year-old Mohammed Imran, a resident of Sangapur, was arrested for desecrating a statue of Maratha ruler Shivaji. It was alleged that Imran urinated near the statue, which angered the locals.

Imran, who was drunk at the time of the incident, was caught, thrashed and paraded by the locals, to the police station.

Based on a complaint by Bhagat Youth Association members, Imran was arrested and booked under sections 294 (performing obscene acts and songs), 294 (b) (singing, reciting or uttering obscene song, ballad or words in a public place), 295 (a) (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings), 504 (insulting someone to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code.

On the same day, Gajwel police also booked Mohammed Zaheer, Mohammed Akheel, Mohammed Ghouse, Mohammed Chand Pasha, Mohammed Sharukh Khan, Mohammed Hussain, Mohammed Wajid, Mohammed Laddu Sharukh, and Mohammed Khaleem for protesting against Imran’s arrest.

The news of the alleged desecration of the statue spread like wildfire, resulting in a clash between two religious groups on the same day.

Subsequently, the local BJP, VHP, and Bajrang Dal members staged a rasta roko, demanding action against Imran and a thorough probe into the incident. They described it as a ‘planned move to hurt the sentiments of Hindus’.

Another FIR was lodged by Gajwel police against Naveen, Begumpet Swamy, Manohar Yadav and other people for raising slogans on the road and hindering traffic movement.

After the incident, heavy police deployment was made across the town to beef up the security.

Meanwhile, shops and commercial establishments remained closed in some parts of Gajwel on Thursday.

A call for a strike was given in several Hindu organisations. Prohibitory CrPC Section 144 was in effect in the town.

Pertinently, on July 4, casino organiser Chikoti Praveen took out a rally without permission. He led a group of people to the statue of Shivaji, and garlanded it.

However, he was soon booked by the police and sent away. “He had no business in the town,” Siddipet commissioner told Siasat.com.

Apart from Chikoti Praveen, police also lodged FIRs against several others for holding a dharna at Ambedkar Chaurastha and causing disturbances.

Reports of stone pelting at Madina Masjid, Gajwel Shareef during a rally carried out had also emerged following which the accused were identifed and booked.

Avoid fake news: Police Commissioner

Stating that the situation in the town was calm on Thursday, commissioner of police N Swetha urged citizens to avoid fake news being circulated on social media platforms.

In a Twitter message, she said, “Social media is being monitored. Don’t believe the rumours.”