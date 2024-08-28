‘Galat Khan se shaadi Karli,’ Salman Khan tells Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood has gifted us several iconic on-screen pairs over the years, and among them, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have carved out a special place in fans’ hearts. Known for their stunning chemistry in films like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Bodyguard,” and “Kyon Ki,” this duo has never failed to captivate audiences whenever they share the screen.

Their natural off-screen camaraderie seamlessly translates into magical on-screen moments, leaving fans yearning to see them together once more.

An old video of Salman and Kareena from Bigg Boss is resurfacing on Instagram and it has quickly went viral. The clip shows Kareena making a special appearance on the show, where Salman humorously quips, “What yaar Kareena, galat Khan se shaadi karli,” after she sends love to her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena playfully responds, “Lots of love from me and Salman.”

Fans have been reacting enthusiastically to the viral clip. One Instagram user commented, “Underrated Onscreen Couple Which I Love Most,” while another added, “Seriously, whoever decided them in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ thanks to them.”

Although fans are eagerly waiting for Salman and Kareena to reunite in a new film, this nostalgic moment serves as a delightful reminder of their incredible chemistry. Until that dream collaboration happens, fans can revisit their beloved films and cherish the magic they’ve already created.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif in October 2012 and the couple is blessed with two boys- Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.