Game Changer: Celebrations outside Ram Charan’s Jubilee Hills home

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s latest film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, has hit the big screens and created a buzz. Released on January 10, 2025, this political thriller is already being called one of the biggest films of the year.

According to the makers, Game Changer collected a whopping Rs. 186 crore worldwide on its first day. Fans celebrated this massive achievement, with the movie’s official page calling it a “box office blaze.” Promotions in the USA played a key role in attracting the Indian diaspora, boosting its overseas success.

Fans Celebrate Outside Ram Charan’s Home

Fans gathered outside Ram Charan’s residence to show their love for the film. Videos of fans dancing to dhol beats , crackers and bursting confetti went viral. Ram Charan greeted them, thanking everyone for their support.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Ramcharan Charan's garu house to congratulate him on the success of the movie #GameChanger.#Ramcharan pic.twitter.com/ayqawrFRc0 — Storm Breaker (@StormBrekerr) January 11, 2025

The movie follows Ram Charan as an IAS officer fighting corruption and ensuring fair elections. The gripping plot, powerful performances by the cast, and S.S. Thaman’s music have made the film a crowd-puller.

Controversy Over Box Office Numbers

Despite its success, Game Changer faced criticism for allegedly inflating its earnings. Social media hashtags like #100crFakeForGameChanger question the accuracy of the reported collections. Some claim the actual numbers are closer to Rs. 85 crore.

On work front, Ram Charan is preparing for his next film untitled ‘RC 16’ is a sports drama co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, with music by A.R. Rahman, adding even more excitement to the project.