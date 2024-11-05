Game Changer event: Ram Charan picks new location over Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fans are thrilled as mega powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer finally starts its promotional phase. After a long wait, the movie is set to release for Sankranthi on January 10, 2025.

To kick off promotions, the team is launching the teaser in Lucknow on November 9, a unique move that aims to attract a broader audience across India. This teaser event is a first for South Indian films, typically promoted in cities like Mumbai or Delhi, and reflects Ram Charan’s growing popularity beyond the South.

Why the Lucknow Teaser Launch is a Big Deal

Game Changer is breaking the norm with a teaser launch in North India, choosing Lucknow as the venue. Ram Charan, along with other cast members, will attend the event to connect with northern fans. The teaser will also play in select theaters in Telugu states, creating excitement for fans everywhere. This move aims to build Game Changer’s reach and appeal, showcasing it as a true pan-Indian film.

The Command Begins From Nov 9th in the heartland of India ❤️‍🔥💥#GameChangerTeaser Grand Launch In Lucknow, UP 🔥#GameChanger In Cinemas From 10th Jan, 2025 ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/rKwvxIHuzh — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) November 5, 2024

After the success of movies like Pushpa and Devara, Game Changer is the latest Tollywood film choosing to hold major events outside Hyderabad. The reason may lie in the scale of these films; producers are opting for northern cities to maximize impact and reach wider audiences.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s On-Screen Chemistry

One of the most exciting aspects of Game Changer is the on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Their chemistry is already getting fans’ attention, boosted by the release of two songs, “Raa Macha Macha” and “Jaragandi.” These tracks have been well-received, raising expectations for the film.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is an action-packed political thriller where Ram Charan plays an IAS officer battling corruption and advocating for fair elections. Known for his grand visuals and engaging stories, Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema adds extra excitement. Alongside Ram Charan and Kiara, the cast includes popular actors like SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Anjali, making for a stellar ensemble.

Scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, Game Changer will hit theaters during Sankranthi. With a unique launch strategy and exciting cast, it’s shaping up to be a major release for the holiday season.