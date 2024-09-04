Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: SRK to Sonali, stars wait to celebrate grandly

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyful festival celebrated all over India, especially in Maharashtra. This festival marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the popular elephant-headed god known for bringing wisdom, success, and good fortune. This year, the celebrations will begin on September 7 and end with the grand immersion of Ganesha idols on September 17. Many celebrities also participate in the festival, adding their own style to the celebrations.

Here are some celebrities who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year:

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year with great enthusiasm. He share the joy with his fans on social media every year.

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family every year. Last year, he posted a heartwarming video on Instagram of his family, including his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, performing the aarti for Lord Ganesha, showing love and togetherness during the festival.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is always full of energy during Ganesh Chaturthi. She decorates her home with flowers and offers delicious modaks to Lord Ganesha.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty makes her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations bright and lively every year. She brings Lord Ganesha home with lots of love and excitement. In 2021, she made an eco-friendly choice by getting a sustainable Ganesha idol.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year by welcoming Lord Ganesha into her home. Recently, she supported eco-friendly celebrations by attending an exhibition promoting sustainable Ganesha idols. Last year, she shared a picture of her Ganesha idol decorated with flowers, dressed in a lovely white saree while holding a plate of modaks.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for over 20 years with his family. In an interview, he shared that he learned about the rituals when he moved to Mumbai. Since then, welcoming Lord Ganesha has become a long-standing family tradition.

These celebrity celebrations add to the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi, making it even more special for their fans while keeping the spirit of devotion, joy, and community alive.