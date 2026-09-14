Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin with fervour across Telangana

Lakhs of Lord Ganesha idols of various sizes and forms were installed at homes, apartment complexes and road corners for worship in Hyderabad and all other towns and villages in the state.

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Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi
Karad: People celebrate as they carry an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Monday, September 14.

Lakhs of Lord Ganesha idols of various sizes and forms were installed at homes, apartment complexes and road corners for worship in Hyderabad and all other towns and villages in the state.

Hyderabad residents woke up to a pleasant morning following overnight drizzle in the city and visited markets to purchase idols and other puja material.

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Devotees thronged temples and offered prayers at homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Vinayaka Chavithi in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The major attraction of the Ganesh Chaturthi in the state was the giant sized Ganesh idol installed at the pandal at Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

This year a 69-ft tall idol has been installed at the Khairatabad pandal. The idol has been named as ‘Pancha Mukha Sankata Hara Maha Ganapati’ wishing for removal of devotees’ obstacles.

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Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered prayers at the giant idol of Ganapati and wished that Lord Ganesha shower his blessings on all.

The government and police made elaborate arrangements, including for security, to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

The idols would be immersed in water bodies following the nine-day festivities. Thousands of idols would be immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake and other lakes and tanks in Hyderabad.

The Governor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders of all major parties wished devotees on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

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