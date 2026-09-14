Telangana Governor to perform first puja at Khairtabad Bada Ganesh

Hyderabad: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will perform the first puja at the Khairatabad Ganesh idol on Monday, September 14, marking the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city.

The 69-foot idol has been installed as the Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati this year. The Khairatabad Ganesh, which entered its 72nd year, has been one of the major attractions of the city’s Ganesh festivities.

The tradition began in 1954 with a one-foot idol and the height was increased by a foot every year over the years, eventually reaching around 70 feet. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have gradually reduced the height of the idol and have also focused on using environmentally friendly materials.

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This year, a Somnath Jyotirlinga has been installed on the right side of the main idol, while a Kali Mata idol has been placed on the left.

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Around 150 artisans worked round-the-clock for nearly three months to complete the idol. The organisers said about Rs 1 crore was spent on its preparation. Barricades have been erected around the pandal to regulate the movement of devotees.

Arrangements have been made to facilitate devotees arriving from Khairatabad, IMAX and Lakdikapul sides. The Khairatabad Ganesh idol will be immersed in Hussain Sagar on September 25, Ananta Chaturdashi.