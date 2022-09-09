Ganesh procession underway near Charminar Mumbai: Devotees carry Mumbaicha Raja's Lord Ganesha idol for its immersion in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations. Mumbai: Preparation underway for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols during the ongoing 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgoan Chowphatty in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Mumbai: Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan', in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Mumbai: A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Mumbai: A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Mumbai: Devotees take Lalbaughcha Raja for immersion in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Mumbai: Devotees take Lalbaughcha Raja for immersion in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Mumbai: Devotees play drums during an immersion procession of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during an immersion procession, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Mumbai: Devotees carry Mumbaicha Raja's Lord Ganesha idol for its immersion in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations.