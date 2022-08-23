Ganesh Chaturthi preparations in India

Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Devotees gather as they carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Vile Parle, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Vyapar Sadan, in Gurugram, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav) Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to install at a pandal for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to install at a pandal for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade