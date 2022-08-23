Ganesh Chaturthi preparations in India

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 23rd August 2022 2:31 pm IST
Agra: An artistan gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Agra, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Devotees gather as they carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Vile Parle, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Vyapar Sadan, in Gurugram, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)
Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to install at a pandal for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to install at a pandal for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button