Ganesh idol stolen from Bengaluru stall, CCTV captures theft

Bengaluru: A Ganesh idol kept by the roadside for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi was allegedly stolen by a group of four men in Dasarahalli on Magadi Road in the early hours of Monday, September 7.

The incident reportedly took place around 4 am, when the accused arrived in a Tata Ace goods vehicle and allegedly lifted the idol from the roadside display before fleeing from the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The footage reportedly shows the men arriving in the goods vehicle and carrying away the Ganesh idol.

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The theft came to light later in the morning when the seller found the idol missing and checked the CCTV footage. The visuals of the incident have since surfaced, drawing attention ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Magadi Road police station. However, police officials said no complaint had been registered in connection with the theft as of Tuesday. The CCTV footage is expected to help establish the identities of those involved and trace the vehicle used in the alleged theft.