Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad to continue for few more hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has given an update on the ongoing Ganesh immersions in the city.

At around 1 p.m., he said that the immersions will continue for the next 5-6 hours.

Ganesh immersions will no longer hinder traffic in Hyderabad

The commissioner further stated that the ongoing immersions will not hinder traffic in the city any further.

Regarding traffic updates, he mentioned that by 6 a.m., important traffic junctions were opened to general traffic, and by 10 a.m., the last junctions, Ambedkar and Telugu Talli Secretariat junctions, were also opened.

On the Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad, he said, “1,000 idols on trucks were stacked up on Necklace Road, and over the next 5-6 hours, the immersions will be completed without any hindrance to normal traffic and daily life.”

Over one lakh idols immersed on Tuesday

According to official sources, over one lakh idols were immersed in lakes and various types of ponds, including those set up by authorities for immersion, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Tuesday night.

The GHMC personnel carried out cleaning and other sanitation tasks as the visarjan of Vinayaka idols was underway.

The 70-foot-tall Ganesh idol from the famous pandal at Khairatabad, a major attraction during the festival in Hyderabad, was immersed in Hussain Sagar on Tuesday afternoon after the giant reached the lake in a Shobha Yatra.

About 20,000 police personnel were involved in bandobast duty in Hyderabad.