KTR hails Telangana couple Afzal, Muskaan for winning Ganesh laddu auction.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KTR has praised a Muslim couple, Afzal and Muskaan, for participating in and winning the Ganesh laddu auction at a pandal in Telangana.

He wrote, “Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb! Congrats Asif Bhai for winning the Bhatpally, Asifabad Ganesh laddu auction. Do pray for the peaceful and harmonious future of Telangana. This is the ‘real’ culture of Telangana.”

Ganesh laddu auctioned for over Rs 13000

The couple secured the laddu for Rs 13,126 during the auction at the pandal organized by Sri Vighneshwara Ganesh Mandali in Bhatpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Following the auction, the couple said they felt honored to win the laddu auction. They also mentioned that the laddu would be shared with everyone, regardless of their background, for the prosperity of their village.

Also Read Traffic woes persist in Hyderabad as Ganesh immersions continue

Telangana’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s most popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 30.01 lakh.

During the auction, which began on Tuesday morning, BJP leader from Balapur, Kolan Shankar Reddy, won the bid.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.