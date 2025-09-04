Ganesh processions in Hyderabad: Police order bars to remain closed for 36 hrs

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh processions, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand imposed restrictions on bars including those attached to restaurants in the city.

The restrictions which begin at 6 am on September 6 are also imposed on wine or toddy shops.

36 hours restrictions on bars

As per the notification issued by the Hyderabad Commissioner, wine or toddy shops and bars including those attached to restaurants in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed for 36 hours.

The restriction will be in place from 6 am on September 6 to 6 pm on September 7 on account of Ganesh processions in Hyderabad.

However, the restrictions are not applicable to bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

Ganesh processions in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the police are getting ready for the processions scheduled to be taken out on Saturday, September 7.

For peace and security, policemen, along with the Rapid Action Force, have been deployed in the city.

The police are extra vigilant at religious places in the city. Heavy security forces have been deployed at prominent mosques and temples.

The Commissioner has called for strict vigilance to be maintained to prevent crimes by anti-social elements, as well as incidents of pickpocketing, eve-teasing, and chain snatching.