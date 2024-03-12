Gang of 4 nabbed for poaching leopards in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday, March 12, nabbed a gang of alleged traffickers who were involved in poaching leopards and selling the skin.

The leopard (Panthera pardus) is listed in Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is under the highest degree of protection. Possession of the animal and even its skin is a punishable offence under the Act.

On Tuesday, the officers identified three persons of the gang near a hotel in Visakhapatnam. Upon questioning, it was found that they were in possession of leopard skin, which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Further investigation led to identification of another handler pertaining to the gang. The leopard skin and the vehicles used by the gang were seized and four persons were immediately apprehended, officials said.

The leopard skin was immediately handed over to the Andhra Pradesh State Forest officials. The four persons along with their vehicles (a car and a two-wheeler) were also handed over to law enforcement for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.