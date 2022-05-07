Gang of deer poachers from Hyderabad arrested at Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy police on Saturday morning arrested a gang of poachers who killed two deer and recovered arms used in the commission of offence.

According to the police all the six arrested accused Mohammed Hameed Usman, a rifle shooter, and his associates Obaid Khan, Mir Mustafa Ali, Farzan Gulam Hussain, Syed Rashid, and Mir Tayab Ali belong to Hyderabad.

On Friday night they went in four-wheelers to the forest area of Polkampet in Lingampally mandal of Nizamabad and hunted down the deers. While returning from the forest area, in the wee hours a team of police who were busy in the Iyalapur village near a tank in retrieving operations of the bodies which three persons drowned the previous night.

On spotting two cars in the area the police grew suspicious and tried to stop the two cars but the accused persons tried to flee from the Fareedpet village, police teams dashed there, cordoned off the surrounding areas and caught the gang.

During the search operation the police recovered the two dead deer that were stuffed in the car, an air rifle, butcher knives and six mobile phones were seized from them.

The Kamareddy SP B. Srinivas Reddy informed media that the arrested accused are being produced before the court and will be sent to judicial remand.