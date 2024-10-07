Gangrape charge dropped; Sanjay Roy raped, murdered Kolkata doctor: CBI

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said.

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.

The CBI has kept the probe open.

Junior doctor’s protest

After the incident came to light, doctors from across the country protested and boycotted duties, demanding justice for the victim.

Junior doctors in Kolkata had gone on a ‘cease work’ immediately after the incident over several demands, including justice for the victim, security at their workplaces and removal of Goyal from the post of commissioner of Kolkata police.

Currently, seven junior doctors are in fast-unto-death agitation, representing the others who have gone back to rendering medical services after withdrawing their cease-work agitation. The doctors have accused the state government of not fulfilling their demands.

Meanwhile, a team of 15 senior doctors reached the venue of the hunger strike on Monday morning to express solidarity towards their junior colleges. According to them, they will also be on hunger strike for the next 24 hours as an expression of solidarity towards the protesting junior doctors.

(With inputs from PTI)