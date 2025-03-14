Ganja-laced ice cream, sweets seized; 3 held in Hyderabad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th March 2025 1:41 am IST
Watchman killed, Rs 40K stolen in Shahbad wine shop; one held
Represenational Image

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested on Friday in Hyderabad for attempting to sell ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, and sweets during Holi celebrations, Telangana Excise and Prohibition officials said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Acting on specific information, raids were conducted at multiple locations, leading to the apprehension of three individuals involved in preparing ganja-laced items, Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said.

Officials seized ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, barfi, and silver-coated balls from the accused.

MS Creative School

Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th March 2025 1:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button