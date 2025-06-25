Ganja peddler arrested in Hyderabad, 45 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: An individual was arrested and 45 kg of ganja worth Rs 11,25,000 seized from his possession by the IS Sadan police on Wednesday, June 25.

The accused, Janapala Harikrishna, 28, is a native of Peddakandukur, Yadadri district and worked as a cab driver.

According to police, Aravind, his childhood friend, roped Harikrishna into the ganja business by promising huge profits. Following Aravind’s instructions, Harikrishna went to Mahabubabad, and from there, both of them travelled to Kalimela, Odisha, in Harikrishna’s car.

There, they met Sarath Kumar Sahu and purchased approximately 45 kilograms of ganja and returned to Mahabubabad with the consignment.

However, they were unsuccessful in finding a buyer, and Aravind instructed Harikrishna to store the ganja at his house. On Wednesday, intending to sell the drugs, Harikrishna was transporting ganja to Mangalhat but was apprehended by the police midway at IS Sadan X road.

A case has been registered and efforts to nab the absconding accused, including Sarath Kumar Sahu, the supplier and his accomplice Thunam Aravind, are underway.