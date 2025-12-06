Ganja worth Rs 3 lakh Secunderabad railway station, two arrested

The two accused went to Berhampur in Odisha and purchased the ganja for Rs 5000 a kilogram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2025 7:08 pm IST
Ganja seized in Secunderabad railway station. Two arrested
Ganja seized in Secunderabad railway station. Two arrested

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police, along with the EAGLE team of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, apprehended two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja at Secunderabad station. The police seized 6.86 grams of ganja worth Rs 3,43,150.

The accused are Muna Prusty alias Muna Kumar, 20 years, a resident of Odisha and Tikash Kumar Barik alias Babu, 23 years, a resident of Odisha and staying in Gujarat.

Three others, Ashish, a resident of Odisha, Jayesh and Shubham, both residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra, are absconding.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

According to SN Javeed, DSP GRP Secunderabad, the accused Muna and Tikash went to Berhampur in Odisha and purchased the ganja for Rs. 5000 a kilogram.

They boarded the Konark Express and heading to Mumbai when the GRP Secunderabad and EAGLE team caught them at platform number 10.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2025 7:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button