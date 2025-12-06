Ganja worth Rs 3 lakh Secunderabad railway station, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police, along with the EAGLE team of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, apprehended two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja at Secunderabad station. The police seized 6.86 grams of ganja worth Rs 3,43,150.

The accused are Muna Prusty alias Muna Kumar, 20 years, a resident of Odisha and Tikash Kumar Barik alias Babu, 23 years, a resident of Odisha and staying in Gujarat.

Three others, Ashish, a resident of Odisha, Jayesh and Shubham, both residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra, are absconding.

According to SN Javeed, DSP GRP Secunderabad, the accused Muna and Tikash went to Berhampur in Odisha and purchased the ganja for Rs. 5000 a kilogram.

They boarded the Konark Express and heading to Mumbai when the GRP Secunderabad and EAGLE team caught them at platform number 10.