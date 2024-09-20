Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Hyderabad; 2 arrested

Hyderabad: 86 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh was seized and two individuals were arrested for smuggling by the Cyberabad police en route to Delhi from Odisha on Thursday, September 19.

The accused, both natives of Odisha, have been identified as Sunindra Kumar Singh, 25, from Gajapati District, and Laxmi, 30, from Malkangiri District. The Cyberabad special operations team (SOT), along with Rajendranagar and Dundigal police, arrested the duo at Outer Ring Road near Dundigal, Hyderabad, seizing both the contraband and the car they were travelling in.

According to the police, Sunindra Kumar Singh was smuggling the contraband from Behrampur in Odisha to deliver it to a receiver in Delhi named Amit Agarwal. He procured the contraband from Raju, with the help of Shiva, both natives of Odisha, currently absconding.

The contraband was found by the police, concealed in a secret compartment made in the car’s trunk. To avoid suspicion while smuggling the contraband, Sunindra Kumar hired a woman, to whom he paid Rs 6,000 to act as his wife during the police checks during the journey.

Cyberabad police said that further investigations revealed Sunindra Kumar Singh is involved in two separate narcotic cases and has spent time in jail.

Efforts are underway to arrest the co-accused in the case.