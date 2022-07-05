Gap certificate compulsory for Telangana overseas scholarship

Hyderabad: The condition of submitting a gap certificate for the Telangana Chief Minister Overseas scholarship has added yet another problem for students who want to study in foreign universities.

The department of minority affairs had made an announcement for the Chief Minister Overseas scholarship and its deadline is till July 31 while the print applications can be submitted to the district minority officials by August 10.

But due to the gap certificate condition, those applying for the scholarships are facing inconvenience. The officials of the minority affairs themselves are unaware of the government’s new condition.

Upon submitting the online application at epass website a message is popping up asking students to submit a gap certificate. When the students are reaching the meeseva centers, they are informed that police verification is required for the gap certificate.

When the parents and Guardians approach the police for verification, the officials are insisting that the applicants must appear in person otherwise they cannot issue the verification certificate.

About 99% of students submit these scholarship applications after obtaining admission in universities abroad and they are in need of a gap certificate.

The main reason for the gap is the students’ preparation for GRE or TOEFL qualifying exams and they have to sacrifice one year to get admission in foreign universities.

Due to the new conditions of the government the guardians and students are facing great difficulties.