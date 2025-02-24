Garbage near Masjid e Phool Bagh causes trouble for locals

Hyderabad: Unhygienic conditions galore near the Masjid e Phool Bagh, at Lal Darwaza in the Old City of Hyderabad. A lot of garbage is dumped near the mosque leading to problems for the local people and the handful of people who visit the masjid for prayers.

The mosque is located on the main road connecting the Rajanna Bowli, Aliabad backside with the Lal Darwaza Road. Scores of people use the road every day to commute from their residences to their workplaces or educational institutions.

“Bad smell emanates from the garbage dump and puts the people in a lot of inconvenience. The GHMC authorities come once in a while and lift the garbage from the spot. Until they clear it the cattle are seen feasting on the leftover food dumped in the garbage,” said N Shiva Kumar, a local resident of Aliabad.

The local residents point out that the surroundings of the Masjid e Phool Bagh should also be cleared of wild vegetation because it has been reduced into a habitat for stray dogs and pigs.

“At night, packs of dogs move on the road creating a scare among local people. On some instances, the canines chase motorists and due to fear some people rammed motorcycles into the footpath and fell on the road,” claimed Ashwin P, a student and a local resident of Rajanna Bowli.

The residents have urged GHMC officials to visit the spot and inspect the place to finalize a plan to keep the place clean and tidy. Ahead of Ramzan, ensuring safety at religious places is essential for month-long prayers.