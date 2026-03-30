Garbage trucks block petrol pump: Vikarabad municipal officials’ unique protest

He announced that similar tactics and protests will continue against other building owners who have a history of tax evasion.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 30th March 2026 7:08 pm IST
Vikarabad municipal officials use garbage'laden vehicles to block petrol pump, whose operator had avoided paying taxes for over 5 years
Vikarabad municipal officials use garbage'laden vehicles to block petrol pump, whose operator had avoided paying taxes for over 5 years.

Hyderabad: Vikarabad municipal officials staged an innovative protest using garbage trucks and tractors to block a local petrol pump, whose operator reportedly evaded tax for over five years, amounting to Rs 82,000.

Municipal Commissioner Madhusudan Reddy, who was present at the scene in Tandur, said there had been “absolutely no response” from the operators despite multiple notices being issued over the last five years.

This unresponsiveness prompted the tax collection administration to launch the initiative. They blocked the petrol pump premises by positioning municipal vehicles around it.

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“Consequently, the municipality decided to register its protest by using garbage-laden vehicles to block the premises,” Municipal Commissioner Reddy said.

He announced that similar tactics and protests will continue against other building owners who have a history of tax evasion.

“Those with significant outstanding dues will specifically be targeted with demonstrations right in front of their homes,” Reddy added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 30th March 2026 7:08 pm IST

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