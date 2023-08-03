Garden in the Sky: Expo City Dubai’s top attraction re-opens

Abu Dhabi: Expo City Dubai has announced the re-opening of its top attraction – ‘Garden in the Sky’, an observation tower and ‘flying park’.

On Thursday, May 25, Expo City Dubai temporarily closed the Garden in the Sky for routine maintenance.

Garden in the Sky is now officially open to visitors from 6 pm to 10 pm during the summer period.

The re-opening was announced via social media platforms saying, “Summer nights just got better as Garden in the Sky reopens! Discover stunning views daily, from 18:00-22:00. See you there!”

Garden in the Sky

Located in the Jubilee area, the revolving observation tower offers visitors panoramic views of the city 55 meters above the ground.

The attraction features an upper deck surrounded by trees and is free for visitors ages two and under and people of determination.

Regular tickets are priced at 30 Dirhams (Rs 676).