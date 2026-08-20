Gas cylinder leak causes fire at tiffin centre in Hyderabad

As the fire erupted, people ran for safety, and no one was injured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Fire and smoke from a gas cylinder leak at a tiffin centre in Hyderabad.
Fire errupts at a tifin centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gas cylinder leak caused a fire at a tiffin centre in Keesara on Thursday morning, August 20. The gas leak occurred when a man was preparing breakfast.

As the fire erupted, people ran for safety, and no one was injured. Speaking to Siasat.com, Keesara police said, “The gas leak occurred at 7:30 am, and no one was injured. No case has been registered so far since no complaint has been filed.”

Videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing the tiffin centre, with thick smoke billowing from the premises as people gathered outside.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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