Gas leak sparks fire during Ramzan cooking in Kodad, one injured

A sudden LPG leak during Ramzan cooking triggers a fire in Kodad, leaving one man seriously injured and damaging household property.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 10:35 am IST
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Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Kodad town of Suryapet district during the holy month of Ramzan, when a gas leak triggered a fire while biryani was being prepared at a residence.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly due to a suspected LPG gas leak in the kitchen. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing parts of the house and causing panic among family members and neighbors.

In the incident, a man identified as Sheikh Nagulu sustained severe burn injuries. Several household items were also destroyed in the fire.

Subhan Haleem

Fire dept brings blaze under control

Upon receiving information, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, preventing further damage. Local residents immediately shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 10:35 am IST

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