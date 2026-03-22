Gas leak sparks fire during Ramzan cooking in Kodad, one injured

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Kodad town of Suryapet district during the holy month of Ramzan, when a gas leak triggered a fire while biryani was being prepared at a residence.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly due to a suspected LPG gas leak in the kitchen. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing parts of the house and causing panic among family members and neighbors.

In the incident, a man identified as Sheikh Nagulu sustained severe burn injuries. Several household items were also destroyed in the fire.

Fire dept brings blaze under control

Upon receiving information, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, preventing further damage. Local residents immediately shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.