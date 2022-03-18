GATE 2022 results: NIT Warangal student secures AIR 1

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Thursday released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results.

As per the results, a student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, T Mani Sandeep Reddy secured all India first rank.

However, he is yet to decide whether to pursue a master’s course or accept the job offer which he received during campus selection.

In the campus placement drive, he had received offers from GAIL and other oil and gas companies.

GATE 2022 results, cutoff marks

Apart from the results, IIT Kharagpur has released the cutoff marks.

Candidates can visit the official website of IIT K (click here) to view their score and response sheet. The scorecard can be downloaded from the portal on March 22.

They can also view the question paper along with keys.