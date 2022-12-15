Gathering in the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav

Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th December 2022 7:40 pm IST
Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (ANI): Gathering in the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Unseen) addressed on the occasion. (ANI Photo)
Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessing during the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

