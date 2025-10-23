Gau rakshak attack in Hyderabad: BJP workers, president Ramachander Rao detained

Hyderabad: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including state president N Ramachander Rao and Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar were taken into preventive custody on Thursday, October 23.

The BJP workers have been protesting in front of the Secretariat in Hyderabad after a gau rakshak, Sonu Singh alias Prashanth, was shot by cattle trader Ibrahim Qureshi in Rampally village in Medchal the previous night.

BJP leaders on Thursday, October 23, staged a protest in Hyderabad condemning the late-night attack on a gau rakshak that occurred on Wednesday, October 22. The protesters were later detained by the Hyderabad police.



As per sources, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao has been… pic.twitter.com/PnuDSwZcB9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 23, 2025

Singh’s condition is said to be out of danger.

So far, three individuals: Ibrahim Qureshi (main accused), Kuruva Srinivas and Hassanbin Mosin have been arrested. Another accused, Mohammed Haneef, is currently absconding.

Calling the incident and Congress governance “anarchic rule,” Telangana BJP president N Ramachander said the ruling party is “behaving like a pawn of the AIMIM.”

“This is the proof of anarchic rule in Telangana! If we protest, are we to be arrested? Is this democracy? While expressing protest condemning the attack on cow protectors, the police arrested me. The Congress government is behaving like a pawn of the MIM. We will not tolerate attacks on cow devotees! Our fight will not stop!” read his X post.

The Telangana BJP post echoed its president’s views and blamed the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for choosing to stay a mute spectator.

“While the BRS Party remained silent and supported the demonic actions of MIM leaders, the Congress Party is openly encouraging them with a pat on the back,”

“Even as MIM goons bare their fangs at innocent people, the administrative machinery, and even the police who are meant to provide protection, the incompetent Congress Party merely watches helplessly. Condemning this incapability, under the leadership of BJP state president Shri @N_RamchanderRao, a protest was organized against the Congress-MIM Razakar regime,” the post read.

Gau rakshak attack in Hyderabad

The previous night, Sonu Singh, a self-proclaimed gau rakshak from Rampally village, was allegedly shot by cattle trader Ibrahim Qureshi after he tried to extort Rs 5 lakhs from the latter. The incident took place in the Pocharam IT corridor area.

According to the Rachakonda police, this is not the first time Singh has faced off against Ibrahim. Earlier, on two occasions, the gau rakshak tried to extort money from the cattle trader, and caused losses to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gau rakshak who was shot tried to extort Rs 5 L from cattle trader

Singh had eventually demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion to cease taking action against Ibrahim. Vexed and frustrated, an irate Ibrahim took Singh to an open real estate venture and fired shots at him.

The incident has taken a political turn with the BJP claiming that Ibrahim is affiliated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).