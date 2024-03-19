Gauahar Khan breaks down in Madinah, video goes viral

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, accompanied by their son Zehaan, are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah for the first time as a family. The couple, currently in Madinah, will soon be heading to Makkah to complete the pilgrimage.

Gauahar Khan has been sharing glimpses of their journey on her Instagram handle, offering a peek into their heartfelt experiences. In a recent video, the couple can be seen visiting Masjid Al Nabawi for the first time with their son, Zehaan. Witnessing their baby’s innocent gesture of flapping his hands in awe towards the holy place brought tears to Gauahar Khan’s eyes.

Expressing their emotions, Gauahar and Zaid wrote, “The emotions you feel when you arrive, no matter how many times you visit, only comes from the imaan in your heart. But how do you explain the feeling of watching your baby, an infant, flapping his hands in a calling action to Masjid Al Nabawi for the first time that he has ever seen it. Subhan Allah.”

The heartfelt video has gone viral on social media, garnering numerous likes and shares from users.

On Monday, Gauahar Khan shared a video capturing their dream journey, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to embark on this sacred pilgrimage as parents. She wrote, “Subhan Allah! A journey we dreamed of as a couple to make as parents, and Alhamdulillah we got blessed by the Almighty! Madinah with our Zehaan. May Allah make it easy and successful for all on this pilgrimage. Ameen.”

This marks Gauahar Khan’s second visit to Makkah and Madinah, following her first Umrah during Ramzan 2023