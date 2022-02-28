Gauahar Khan opens on her Umrah plans, reveals her excitement for Ramzan

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan’s is one of the boldest and most confident stars in the Telly ville. Fans love her for her straightforwardness and amazing acting skills. The Tandav actress is one of the few celebrities who has been very active on social media. She uses her platforms to share her opinions on various matters and even often interact with her fans and followers.

Gauahar recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle where she went on to answer various questions thrown at her by her fans. From favourite food to questions about her family and profession, the actress answered it all. Two of her answers which grabbed our attention were — one about Umrah and another about Ramzan.

One fan asked, ‘Ramadan is coming, are you excited?’. To this Gauahar Khan replied, ‘Most excited. Alhamdulillah. May Allah grant us many many many ramadans to pray and feel blessed. Ameen.’

Another social media user asked, ‘When are you planning to perform Umrah?’ Gauahar Khan replied, ‘Sooooooooon Inshallah.’

Gauahar stepped into the glamour field as a model. She made her acting debut in 2009 with YRF’s Rocket Singh. She went on to feature in several hit films in her over 10 years of career.

On the professional front, Gauahar is busy with work on OTT platforms, She was last seen in Prime Video’s Web Series ‘Bestseller’. On the personal front, she is happily married to choreographer Zaid Darbar. The two tied the knot in December 2020.